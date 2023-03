In the midst of the university grounds is a whimsical collection of sculptures from different artists including monuments to figures as disparate as Ho Chi Minh, Vladimir Nabokov, Tomáš Masaryk and Anna Akhmatova. Look out for the one of Major Kovalyov's nose, the character from Gogol's short story The Nose. The leafy central courtyard is a pleasant place to sit, but you may need to show your passport to gain entry.