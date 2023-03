One of the biggest and best of its kind in the world, the Museum of Zoology was founded in 1832 and has some amazing exhibits, including a vast blue whale skeleton that greets you in the first hall. The highlight is unquestionably the stuffed skin of a 44,000-year-old woolly mammoth thawed out of the Siberian ice in 1902. There are also skeletons of a further three mammoths, including two baby ones – all incredible finds.