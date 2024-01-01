Designed by French architect Jean-Francois Thomas de Thomon, the Greek revival–style Stock Exchange was completed in 1810. It ceased to serve its original function following the 1917 revolution and for many years housed the Central Naval Museum. Currently closed, the plan is for this to become a branch of the Hermitage to house the museum's heraldry collection.
Old Stock Exchange
St Petersburg
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby St Petersburg attractions
