This large green space gathers a cross-section of Petersburgers, including young families, teens and canoodling couples who stroll the leafy paths and enjoy the views over the ponds and flower gardens. Built to celebrate Russia’s victory in WWII, the park is full of statues of Soviet war heroes and has a beneficent depiction of Lenin interacting with small children. To get to the Park, walk 1.7km north up Moskovsky pr, or hop on a bus or tram heading north.