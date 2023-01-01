Grand Maket Rossiya

Russia in all its grit and glory – from the industrial sprawl of Magnitogorsk to the glittering domes of Moscow – is on full display at this vast recreation of the motherland in miniature. One huge room contains mountains, cities, rivers and lakes, with lots of mechanised action that you can observe while strolling around the perimeter of the varied landscape. Tiny trains shuttle around the countryside, helicopters ascend, and trucks and cars move across bridges, up mountain roads and along industrial sites.

The level of detail is staggering, from the spot-on recreations of Soviet-style apartment blocks, to the clothing worn by waiting passengers at the train depot. It's hard not to be charmed by this ambitious, miniaturised work of art.