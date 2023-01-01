Leningrad Centre

This new high-tech entertainment complex houses two theatres, a gallery, a top-floor restaurant and two bars on the ground floor. It's set in a former mansion that was converted into a massive cinema during the Soviet era. In 2014, the building reopened in its present form and hosts a wide-ranging repertoire of concerts, dance performances, musical theatre and film screenings. You can't miss the video wall in the foyer – said to be the largest in Europe.

It's worth stopping by if passing through the area. Most exhibitions in the gallery are free.