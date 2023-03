This quirky little museum pays tribute to bread and the role it has played in history (of the city and of the world). A model bakery exhibits the equipment that was used to make bread for the city’s poorest classes in the 19th century. A special exhibition on the Siege of Leningrad offers a chilling example of a daily ration of bread during WWII, as well as rare photographs of starving children and bread queues.

The museum's new location is a short stroll from Pl Lenina.