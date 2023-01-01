Popov Communications Museum

Housed in the fabulous 18th-century palace of Chancellor Bezborodko, this museum of communications is the perfect addition to Pochtamtskaya ul (Post Office St). It is named for Professor Alexander Popov, inventor of the radio, and it covers all manner of communication, from the Pony Express to the modern era.

Exhibits are interactive and interesting, including an antique telephone switchboard that still works, the first civil communications satellite, Luch-15, which occupies a prominent place in the atrium, and plenty of multimedia explanations of how things work. Stamp collectors will have a field day admiring the national philatelic collection.