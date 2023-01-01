Russian Vodka Museum

This excellent private museum tells the story of Russia’s national tipple in an interesting and fun way, from the first production of ‘bread wine’ to the phenomenon of the modern international vodka industry, complete with waxwork models and some very cool bottles. You can guide yourself through the exhibit, or be accompanied by an English-speaking guide who’ll liven things up a bit. If you’d like to sample the exhibits, too, take a tasting tour!

There’s an excellent restaurant in the same building, and if you eat there, you can get a discount on museum entry.