Siniy Most

The Blue Bridge is 97.3m wide making it the widest of the city's bridges. It's one of four bridges across the Moika that were colour-coded.

  • Jordan Staircase Of Hermitage Museum

    State Hermitage Museum

    0.72 MILES

    The Hermitage fully lives up to its sterling reputation. You can be absorbed by its treasures for days and still come out wanting more. The enormous…

  • Grand Palace

    Grand Palace

    14.34 MILES

    The Grand Palace is an imposing building, although with just 30-something rooms, it is not nearly as large as your typical tsarist palace. From the start…

  • General Staff Building

    General Staff Building

    0.57 MILES

    The east wing of this magnificent building, wrapping around the south of Dvortsovaya pl and designed by Carlo Rossi in the 1820s, marries restored…

  • Lower Park

    Lower Park

    14.54 MILES

    One of the greatest attractions outside of St Petersburg is the jaw-dropping collection of gilded fountains, statue-lined lanes and picturesque canals…

  • Yusupov palace on the Moyka river.

    Yusupov Palace

    0.47 MILES

    This spectacular palace on the Moyka River has some of the best 19th-century interiors in the city, in addition to a fascinating and gruesome history. The…

  • Katherine's Palace hall in Tsarskoe Selo (Pushkin).

    Catherine Palace

    15.21 MILES

    The centrepiece of Tsarskoe Selo, created under Empresses Elizabeth and Catherine the Great between 1744 and 1796, is the vast baroque Catherine Palace,…

  • Mariinsky theater in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

    Mariinsky Theatre

    0.65 MILES

    The Mariinsky Theatre has played a pivotal role in Russian ballet ever since it was built in 1859 and remains one of Russia's most loved and respected…

  • The Marble Bridge of the Catherine Park, Tsarskoe Selo, Pushkin.

    Catherine Park

    15.33 MILES

    Around the Catherine Palace extends the lovely Catherine Park. The main entrance is on Sadovaya ul, next to the Palace Chapel. The park extends around the…

Nearby St Petersburg attractions

1. Mariinsky Palace

0.07 MILES

The last neoclassical palace constructed in St Petersburg, the Mariinsky Palace (not to be confused with the theatre) was built between 1839 and 1844…

3. Nabokov Museum

0.16 MILES

This 19th-century townhouse was the suitably grand childhood home of Vladimir Nabokov, infamous author of Lolita and arguably the most versatile of 20th…

4. St Isaac's Cathedral

0.19 MILES

The golden dome of St Isaac’s Cathedral dominates the St Petersburg skyline. Its obscenely lavish interior is open as a museum, although services are held…

5. Krasny Most

0.22 MILES

This cast-iron bridge crossing the Moika River is painted red, hence its name in Russian.

6. Popov Communications Museum

0.26 MILES

Housed in the fabulous 18th-century palace of Chancellor Bezborodko, this museum of communications is the perfect addition to Pochtamtskaya ul (Post…

7. Berthold Centre

0.26 MILES

One of St Petersburg's newest 'art clusters', the Berthold Centre has a handful of shops, cafes and galleries spread around a former foundry. There's a…

8. Manege Central Exhibition Hall

0.27 MILES

Formerly the Horse Guards’ Riding School, this large white neoclassical building was constructed between 1804 and 1807 from a design by Giacomo Quarenghi…