The rest of Russia slowly seems to be waking up to Vladivostok's potential as well. In 2016 St Petersburg's Mariinsky Theatre inaugurated its impressive glass and steel Primorsky Stage, while the Hermitage Vladivostok is due to open in 2018. Vladivostok buzzes with cocktail bars, excellent restaurants and a renewed sense of purpose – don’t miss the Far East's most dynamic and fast-paced city.
Top experiences in Vladivostok
Amazing hotels and hostels
Vladivostok activities
Epic Trans-Siberian Journey
Imagine trying to cover ground across Russia far west to far east – a crazy thought, huh? The solution: Get on the Trans-Siberian with us and watch this epic land glide by through the window of a comfortable train. After visiting the historic sights of Moscow, take the train through the Ural Mountains (and cross into Asia!) to Yekaterinburg, before heading to the heart of Siberia in Irkutsk and Lake Baikal. Learn about Buryat culture in Ulan Ude before heading to the coast in Vladivostok. The whole trip covers 9,300km (5,778 mi) and crosses seven time zones. Whether you go in the summer or winter, this trip is the definition of epic.