At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…
Sakha Republic & Magadan Region
These two remote regions of Russia are locked in the grip of winter for over half the year and are both challenging but highly rewarding places to visit. Looming like a giant inverted iceberg north of the BAM line, the sprawl of the remote Sakha Republic (the country’s largest region) takes time and effort to reach. Likewise, the smaller coastal Magadan Oblast is a chunk of wilderness that travel adventures are made of: a frozen and remote world of endless pine trees, vast rushing rivers and gold mines.
The most unrepentant dissidents (first Decembrists, then Bolsheviks and later anyone deemed by Stalin to be an 'enemy of the people') were exiled here in camps where escape was impossible due to the swamps, ice, bears and bug-infested forests spreading for hundreds of kilometres in each direction. Today both regions attract hardy explorers keen to see Russia's most wild and remote corners.
Explore Sakha Republic & Magadan Region
- Permafrost Kingdom
At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…
- DDruzhba Park Reserve
This park, on the site of the original hunting settlement that later became Yakutsk, contains a series of excellently preserved historic buildings that…
- MMask of Sorrow
Ernst Neizvestny's famous Mask of Sorrow, erected in 1996, is the stark and brutalist concrete rendering of the suffering of the tens of thousands of…
- OOrto Doidu
This popular zoo is some distance from Yakutsk, but it's well worth the trouble of getting out here if you're interested in the fascinatingly hardy fauna…
- YYakutsk Regional History Museum
A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…
- NNational Art Museum
If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…
- MMagadan Regional Museum
As well as a standard and very detailed look at the lives of the local indigenous groups, this excellent museum displays a moving collection of artefacts…
- TTransfiguration Church
This mid-19th-century church with gorgeous golden domes in Yakutsk's old town is the city's most attractive.
- AArchaeology & Ethnography Museum
These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sakha Republic & Magadan Region.
See
Permafrost Kingdom
At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…
See
Druzhba Park Reserve
This park, on the site of the original hunting settlement that later became Yakutsk, contains a series of excellently preserved historic buildings that…
See
Mask of Sorrow
Ernst Neizvestny's famous Mask of Sorrow, erected in 1996, is the stark and brutalist concrete rendering of the suffering of the tens of thousands of…
See
Orto Doidu
This popular zoo is some distance from Yakutsk, but it's well worth the trouble of getting out here if you're interested in the fascinatingly hardy fauna…
See
Yakutsk Regional History Museum
A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…
See
National Art Museum
If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…
See
Magadan Regional Museum
As well as a standard and very detailed look at the lives of the local indigenous groups, this excellent museum displays a moving collection of artefacts…
See
Transfiguration Church
This mid-19th-century church with gorgeous golden domes in Yakutsk's old town is the city's most attractive.
See
Archaeology & Ethnography Museum
These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sakha Republic & Magadan Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.