The Far East’s most pleasant surprise, Khabarovsk boasts a dreamy riverside setting, vibrant nightlife, lots of greenery and boulevards lined with pretty tsarist-era buildings. It's something of a revelation if you're arriving on the train from Siberia to see such a pleasant and thriving place after days of relentless taiga.

Read More

Khabarovsk's trump card is its well-developed riverside park, which includes pleasant walkways through the trees, some lovely viewpoints and a popular town beach where people swim in the Amur River during the summer months.

It’s hot in summer, but winter temperatures give it the unglamorous title of ‘world’s coldest city of over half a million people’. A dazzling display of ice sculptures occupies central pl Lenina from January until the spring thaw.

Read Less