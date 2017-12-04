Welcome to Sochi

Gateway to the optimistically named ‘Russian Riviera’, Sochi is a Black Sea resort with a lively boardwalk and glorious sunsets. In summer, coastline nightclubs pump out booming baselines from dusk till dawn. Away from the embankment, magnolia- and cypress-filled parks provide a fine setting for strolling. And just outside of town, the Agura Valley offers easily accessible hiking amid waterfalls and sublime views.

Read More

While the sea is warm and the climate subtropical (among Russia’s warmest destinations in winter), Sochi's beaches are disappointingly rocky and grey. You might find (imported) finer white sand at some private beaches in the summer months. In any case, the peak beach-going season (May to September) sees substantially higher prices.

In recent years, Sochi has become most famous as the host city for the 2014 Winter Olympics (even though the events were actually held at the neighbouring resorts of Adler and Krasnaya Polyana).

Read Less

Top experiences in Sochi

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Sochi activities

$20.12 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Van Sochi Airport Transfers - Arrival

Travel in style from Sochi Airport to your Hotel in Sochi City Centre by private vehicle and reach your final destination relaxed and refreshedThe driver will be waiting at the arrival lounge just after you pick up your luggage.The driver will hold up a sign showing the name of the lead passenger.If there is a problem finding the driver please contact the phone number showed in your Voucher.
$20.12 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Van Sochi Airport Transfers - Departure

Travel in style to Sochi Airport from your Hotel in Sochi City Centre by private vehicle and reach your final destination relaxed and refreshedThe driver will pick you up at your accommodation, hotel or place detailed in the reservation. Maximum waiting time would be 15 minutes free of charge.
$40.23 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Departure Transfer: Sochi Departure Hotel to Airport

Travel in style to Sochi Airport from your Hotel in Sochi City Centre by private vehicle and reach your final destination relaxed and refreshed. The driver will pick you up at your accommodation, hotel or place detailed in the reservation. Maximum waiting time would be 15 minutes free of charge.
See More Activities
Sochi photo credits