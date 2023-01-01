Polytechnical Museum

Occupying the entire block of Novaya pl, this giant museum showcases the history of Russian science, technology and industry. Indeed, it has claimed to be the largest science museum in the world. The museum was closed for a long overdue renovation and update at the time of research, promising a 'fundamentally new museum and education centre' by 2018. In the meantime, a temporary exhibit has been set up at the VDNKh.

While the museum’s focus is scientific, the building is also architecturally interesting and visually appealing. Three different parts of the structure were built at different times and in different styles: the oldest, central section (1877) represents the Russian Byzantine era; the eastern section (1896) is inspired by 17th-century Russian styles; and the western section (1907) is art nouveau.