Dominated by the infamous KGB compound, Lubyanskaya pl made adults shiver in Soviet times, but children dreamed of coming here, because another stately edifice in the square was filled with toys and goods intended entirely for them. Although the 1950s interior was lost in a 2008 reconstruction, it's worth visiting this children's department store to check out Soviet toy fashions at the Museum of Childhood and admire sweeping views of central Moscow from a rooftop observation point above it.

Access to the museum and the roof is from the food court on the top floor of the department store, which is now primarily occupied by Western brands.