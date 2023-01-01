This 13th-century neighbourhood was the first in Moscow to grow up outside the Kremlin walls. While its name means 'China Town' in modern Russian, do not expect anything Chinese – the name derives from an old Russian word meaning 'wattle', for the supports used for the walls that protected the suburb. This is the heart of medieval Moscow and parts of the neighbourhood's walls are visible.

The main places of interest are the collection of churches, especially along ul Varvarka, and the new Park Zaryadye.