Pushkin House-Museum

After Alexander Pushkin married Natalia Goncharova at the nearby Church of the Grand Ascension, they moved to this charming blue house on the old Arbat. The museum provides some insight into the couple’s home life, a source of much Russian romanticism. (The lovebirds are also featured in a statue across the street.) The ground floor contains a broader exhibit about Pushkin in Moscow.

The price also includes admission to the Adrei Beliy apartment, which is in the same building.

This place should not be confused with the Pushkin Literary Museum, which focuses on the poet’s literary influences.