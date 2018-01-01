Welcome to Suzdal
Suzdal served as a royal capital when Moscow was still a cluster of cowsheds, and was a major monastic centre and an important commercial hub for many years as well. But in 1864, local merchants failed to get the Trans-Siberian Railway built through here (it went to Vladimir instead). Suzdal was thus bypassed both by trains and 20th-century progress, preserving its idyllic character for future visitors.
Top experiences in Suzdal
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Suzdal activities
4-Day Golden Ring Tour from Moscow
Leave Moscow and travel by luxury coach around the Golden Ring – a collection of historical towns and cities just northeast of the capital. Often called the ancient heart of Russia, the enchanting ring of old fortified cities is a land where time has seemingly stood still for centuries. Hear the history of the region and admire wooden houses, UNESCO-listed monasteries and onion-domed cathedrals on coach tours seven Golden Ring towns: Vladimir, Suzdal, Kostroma, Yaroslavl, Rostov-Veliky, Pereyaslavl-Zalessky and Sergiev Posad. Overnight stays are scheduled in the most vibrant Golden Ring towns – Vladimir, Kostroma and Rostov-Veliky – and hotels are centrally located, allowing you to easily explore the towns independently between excursions and transfers. All meals are at your own expense, and your guide will happily recommend restaurants and traditional local dishes to try.
4-Day Golden Ring Tour from Moscow
Leave Moscow and travel by luxury coach around the Golden Ring – a collection of historical towns and cities just northeast of the capital. Often called the ancient heart of Russia, the enchanting ring of old fortified cities is a land where time has seemingly stood still for centuries. Hear the history of the region and admire wooden houses, UNESCO-listed monasteries and onion-domed cathedrals on coach tours of seven Golden Ring towns: Vladimir, Suzdal, Kostroma, Yaroslavl, Rostov-Veliky, Pereyaslavl-Zalessky and Sergiev Posad. Overnight stays are scheduled in the most vibrant Golden Ring towns – Vladimir, Kostroma and Rostov-Veliky – and hotels are centrally located, allowing you to easily explore the towns independently between excursions and transfers.
Epic Trans-Siberian Journey
Imagine trying to cover ground across Russia far west to far east – a crazy thought, huh? The solution: Get on the Trans-Siberian with us and watch this epic land glide by through the window of a comfortable train. After visiting the historic sights of Moscow, take the train through the Ural Mountains (and cross into Asia!) to Yekaterinburg, before heading to the heart of Siberia in Irkutsk and Lake Baikal. Learn about Buryat culture in Ulan Ude before heading to the coast in Vladivostok. The whole trip covers 9,300km (5,778 mi) and crosses seven time zones. Whether you go in the summer or winter, this trip is the definition of epic.
Golden Ring of Russia
Experience the treasures of Russian culture, history and architecture on this 8-day journey—wander picturesque towns older than Moscow and marvel at Orthodox frescoes and golden domes. An expert CEO will lead the way and locals will uncover what was hidden behind the Iron Curtain for years. Visit the Kremlins in the cities along the Golden Ring and contemplate European masterpieces in St Petersburg's Hermitage. The onion-domed churches dotting the skylines of rural villages coupled with the grandeur of Moscow are waiting to be discovered.