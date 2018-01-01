Welcome to Sergiev Posad
Although the Bolsheviks closed the monastery, it was reopened following WWII as a museum, residence of the patriarch and a working monastery. The patriarch and the church’s administrative centre moved to the Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow in 1988, but the Trinity Monastery of St Sergius remains one of the most important spiritual sites in Russia.
Sergiev Posad activities
Private Tour: Trip to Sergiev Posad from Moscow
This tour can be customized to make it a unique experience for you. Your private local guide will meet you in the hotel lobby at about 8am, and discuss the tour itinerary and timing with you at the beginning of the tour.8.30am Avoid traffic and get a deeper understanding of Russian realities by taking a local train or bus with your tour guide. Listen to your guide's interesting stories on the way to Sergiev Posad.10am Get ready for centuries-old churches, antique frescoes, mosaics, an abundance of golden and silver ornaments, onion shaped domes, impressive interior with gold gilded altar, and royal door panels, picturesque gates and massive walls. This is a must-see when you’re in Russia. Just being next to the building that was built in the 11th century is simply mind-blowing.11am Walk down Sergiev Posad's boulevards lined with charming old wooden houses made in a simple old Russian style, and appreciate calmness by the lake with a glass of kvas (Russian bread brew) and flavorful bread from a local pastry shop. Founded almost 680 years ago - 1337 - Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius is the spiritual center of Russian Orthodox Church: Trinity-Sergius Monastery is ranked as one of the four most noteworthy religious communities in Russia. 12pm Break for lunch1pm There are a few houses of worship in the complex: from the early medieval to the later eighteenth century ones. You will see: Trinity Cathedral (1420), Assumption Cathedral (1585), baroque bell tower Chapel-at-the-Well (1770). The height of the bell tower is 88 meters which is 11 meters higher than the belfry of Novodevichy Convent and 6 meters higher than Ivan the Great Bell in the Moscow Kremlin. 1.30pm The museum complex "Konny Dvor," built in 1790, features the permanent exhibition of ancient history of the city of Sergiev Posad, Russian Folk and Decorative Art, the Trinity-St. Sergius Monastery.2pm Have a look at local souvenirs, which are generally cheaper than those in Moscow at the Matryoshka Museum and the Museum of Toys. Matryoshka was invented in Sergiev Posad, so this is the epicenter of souvenir production in Russia. Take an optional tour of the lovely Abramtsevo Royal Estate,which was first mentioned in 16th century and belonged to a Russian millionaire and art connoisseur Savva Mamonov and was the heart of bohemian Russian elite in the 19th-century.Enjoy the excellence and peacefulness of the cloisters and encompassing nature, listen to the stories about the notorious houses of worship, watch the monks go about their everyday schedule. Feel the quietness, virtue and sacredness of the spot, appreciate the atmosphere and holy water, take in the views of the medieval structures and surroundings at a comfortable pace.2.30pm Train/bus back to Moscow4pm Back at your hotel
Sergiev Posad Day Trip from Moscow Including Troitse-Sergiev Monastery
Upon meeting your guide and tour group in Moscow at 9am, hop aboard your comfortable coach for an approximate one-hour drive to Sergiev Posad (also known as Zagorsk). Along the way, listen to commentary from your knowledgeable guide about the significance of the small town, established as a monastery around 1340 and re-opened as a museum after World War II.When you arrive, walk through the gates of the walled Troitse-Sergiev Monastery and learn about the important role the site played in Russian history. Founded by St Sergius, it was renowned as one of Russia’s greatest monasteries by the 15th century, but wasn’t established as a town until 1742. Marvel at the beautiful Russian Orthodox design of Trinity Monastery of St Sergius (Trinity Cathedral) as you visit Sergiev Posad’s many churches and chapels – including the Refectory Church of St Sergius, Chapel-at-the-Well and Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. Admire the stunning, whitewashed walls of the Cathedral of the Assumption with its gold, star-studded blue domes for which it is famous.As you walk around, don’t be surprised to see bearded Orthodox priests in prayer and faithful pilgrims lighting candles in homage to their patron saint, St Sergius. Although the monastery of Sergiev Posad is centuries old, this center of spirituality still thrives in present day Russia, including a seminary located inside the complex.Throughout the day, your guide will ensure breaks for resting up with food or drink, and can point out one of the many cafes in Sergiev Posad for purchasing lunch. After your tour, return by coach to nearby Moscow around 4pm.
Day Trip to Troitse-Sergieva Lavra from Moscow
The Troitse-Sergieva Lavra is the largest Orthodox monastery in Russia which is directly subordinate to the patriarch. The almost seven century old monastery today has over 200 monks living there and consists of almost 50 structures dating from various times. Among them the most famous are: Trinity Cathedral, Dormition Cathedral and the Bell tower Going to one of the oldest cities on the Golden Ring of Russia. Visiting a functioning Orthodox monastery which at the same time is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Seeing an authentic Russian provincial city. Morning transfer from your hotel to Sergiev Posad, the driver will meet you at your hotel. You will travel via the Yaroslavsky Highway which leads to the unofficial capital of the Golden Ring - Yaroslavl. It should take about two hours to get there. Upon arrival in Sergiev Posad you will go on an excursion around the monastery led by a local guide. You will learn about the rich and fascinating history of the monastery and its founder and visit the main cathedrals and churches here. The excursion lasts for about an hour after which you will have two hours of free time to explore the city by yourself. You can try some real Russian cuisine in a restaurant next to the monastery or visit the city’s Toy Museum. At 14:00 you will depart for Moscow and at approximately 16:00 you will be back at your hotel.
