Welcome to Wallachia
The Danube flows along the southern edge of Wallachia and is best seen west of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, where it breaks through the Carpathians at the legendary Iron Gates. Drobeta-Turnu Severin was once a thriving Roman colony, and you can still see the remains of Emperor Trajan’s mighty bridge (AD 103) that once traversed the Danube.
Dracula's Castle and Peles Castle: Private Tour from Bucharest
In the morning you will meet with your travel guide at the hotel to start your day trip to the Peles and Bran. The journey will start driving through the Prahova Valley, in order to reach Sinaia, where you will visit the impressive Peles Castle, built in the 19th century, according to the specifications of King Carol I, in order to be the royal family’s summer residence. Our day trip ends with a visit to the famously known Dracula Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. Our next stop will be in Brasov, one of the top destinations in Romania. In the main square, situated in the heart of the city, you will admire the Old City Hall and all the lovely medieval buildings. We will cross the Council Square and reach the famous Black Church, the biggest gothic style church between Vienna and Istanbul. Tour highlights: The Peles Castle The castle, one of the elite monuments in Europe and in the world, spreads over 3200 square meters with 160 rooms that impress through their beauty and elegance, each of them reflecting a different European country. The most famous one is the Great Armory Room, hosting 4000 exhibits collected or received as a gift from all around the world. The representative style is German Renaissance, but you will also find elements belonging to the Italian Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo style. The Bran Castle The castle, set on a 60 meters cliff, guarding the road to Transylvania, was built in the 13th century. The castle is known to be the home of Bram Stocker’s character, Count Dracula, a relentless inspiration for Hollywood. The construction amazes with its picturesque courtyard, the towers with a whitewashed color and the rooms containing exquisite collections of beautifully carved furniture, painted icons, statues, ceramics, and silverware. The Black Church The history of this landmark is quite turbulent: the first church built on this site was ravaged by the Mongol invaders in 1242. Afterwards, it was rebuilt between 1385 and 1477, in order to face another disaster in the 17th century. “The Great” fire destroyed the city and along with it, the church. The restoration took almost 100 years and since then, the sanctuary was given its current name because it walls turned black after the calamity. The church host a 4000 pipe organ and 119 Anatolian carpets.
Full-Day tour Transfagarasan road and Poienari Fortress from Brasov
Route: Brasov - Transfagarasan road – Poienari - Brasov (depending of the season: Transfagarasan road is open between July 1 - October 31!).The tours starts from your hotel in Brasov and we drive up about 1 1/2 hours on Transfagarasan highway (built as a strategic military route, is the second-highest paved road in Romania and considered by some to be the most dramatic) to Balea Waterfall where we make a short stop for pictures than we drive to one of the most beautiful glacial lakes of the Carpathians - Balea Lake. Here we make a stop for a short walk in the area (30 minutes) and also we can have a quick lunch. The landscape is astonishing: the lake, the cliffs, the peaks, the road itself, the cable car which goes up from Balea waterfall to Balea Lake! We continue the tour crossing a tunel than driving down, in zig zag, on Transfagarasan Road on the other side to Wallachia or Tara Romaneasca (is a historical and geographical region of Romania), we reach to the Vidraru dam and in about 1 hour we stop for visiting Poienari Fortress, the real Vlad Tepes' Residential Castle (you climb almost 1500 steps, but the view from the top of the hill is amaizing!). From here we drive back to Brasov, about 3 hours, crossing villages and towns located at the bottom of the Fagaras mountain.Tour highlights:Transfagarasan road - built as a strategic military route, it is the highest (2042m) and most dramatic paved road in Romania. It runs North to South across the highest sections of the Carpathian Mountains. The road connects the historic regions of Transylvania and Wallachia. Fagaras mountains – the highest mountains of Romania and the Carpathian range with highest peak Moldoveanu -2544m. Balea Lac is a natural glacier lake at 2040m, 360 meters long, 240 meters wide and 11 meters deep. Balea Waterfall with its 60 meters height it is one of the most famous waterfalls in Romania. Transfagarasan road, Balea glacial lake, Balea waterfall, Poienari fortress.
Bucharest Day-Trip to Discover Dracula's Life Journey
You will spend the whole day searching for clues about Dracula's life (in the 15th century he was known as Vlad the Impaler). He was the ruler of the Wallachia region. His seat of power was in Targoviste. This is the first stop of the day where you will visit the ruins of his court and the tower of Dracula. Afterwards, you will head to Curtea de Arges and visit one of the most beautiful churches in Romania. It is here where the first two royal couples of Romania are buried. From here you will journey to the gateway of the Carpathians, to the ruins of Poienari Castle and learn more about the myth of Dracula. You will drive through the mountains to reach Dracula's Castle in Bran, the notorious dark and mysterious place. The last stop of the day will be at the Snagov Monastery, where it is believed to be the final resting place of Vlad. On this full day trip enjoy an exclusive lecture on Dracula and Vlad the Impaler and decide between fact and fiction while passing through different stages of his life making it the most complete Dracula Day Trip in Romania.
4-Day Private Dracula Tour from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest - Targoviste - Sibiu In the morning depart to Targoviste, the capital of Wallachia in the times of Vlad Tepes. The first Prince County was built by Mircea the Old, the grandfather of Dracula, Vlad Impaler did added later the same tower "Chindia" (Turnul Chindiei). Later we will arrive in the medieval town of Sibiu, also European Capital of Culture in 2007. Enjoy a tour of the old town with its Big Square, Small Square and the beautiful Evangelical Cathedral in the Huet Square. If requested You can have a special dinner in a peasent’s hous in Sibiel. Overnight in a central located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 2: Sibiu – Hunyadi Castle – Alba Iulia – Sibiu In the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: Hunyadi Castle former residence of Kind Mathias of the Hungarian Empire and also the place where Vlad Dracula was imprisoned. Later we will arrive in the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia that is considered to be the spiritual capital of Romania. Overnight in the same cetral located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 3: Sibiu – Biertan – Sighisoara – Brasov – Poiana Brasov After breakfast we will cross the typical Transylvanian villages and arrive in Biertan where we will visit the Unesco fortified church of Biertan, famous for the tower of divorce that has an interesting legend. Later we will arrive Sighisoara where we can have the lunch right in the house where Vlad Dracula was born. Visit the medieval Unesco citadel of Sighisoara and departure to one of the beautiful cities in Romania that is Brasov, where you can visit the famous Black Church (2 Michelin stars); in the heart of the city, it is the largest Gothic building in the South East Europe and a important monument for the Romanian architecture, which boasts a bell of 6 tons and a remarkable collection of oriental rugs. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Poiana Brasov. Day 4: Poiana Brasov – Bran – Sinaia – Bucharest Leave early in the morning and return to the capital, Bucharest. Departure to Bran, small agricultural village that hides the most famous castle in Romania - Dracula's Castle. Visit the castle of the vampire count, full of labirinths, staircases and secret passages, with its courtyard where we can still imagine the bodies impaled in agony, while the prince was dining (one of his habits). Visit the resort of Sinaia with its beautiful monastery and the most beautiful royal castle in Romania - Peles Castle, from the time of King Carol I of Romania. On the way you will stop at Lake Snagov, near Bucharest, where in the center, in a small island, there is a small monastery in which Dracula was buried in 1476. We will arrive back to Bucharest in late evening to your indicated hotel/address.
Private Day Trip to Dracula's Castle and Peles Castle from Bucharest
Meet with your guide in the morning in Bucharest's Revolution Square, or alternatively enjoy a pick up from your location or hotel.Leave the city on route to Sinaia. The first stop is Peles Castle, former summer residence of the kings of Romania, in Sinaia, a well-known mountain resort. Nowadays the Castle is one of the most important museums in Transylvania where one can admire furniture and ornamental objects, carpets, tapestry, sculptures, paintings, collections of weapons from the 15th to the 19th centuries.Continue the journey to Bran and the famous Bran castle, also popularly known as 'Dracula`s Castle,' The gothic fortress, located 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Brasov, grew in fame thanks to novel written in 1897 by Bram Stoker which was later on adapted into a feature film by Francis Ford Coppola. The first documents about Bran Castle appeared in 1377. Throughout history, the Castle had a strategic mission as the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. First it was under the reign of the King of Hungary, Sigismund of Luxemburg, and after that under the Romanian voievodes Mircea cel Batran and Vlad Tepes and later on it came under the jurisdiction of the City of Brasov. In 1912 it was donated by the municipality of Brasov to the Romanian royal family, in order to become their residence.After strolling around the imposing Bran Castle, make the short drive to the charming city of Brasov. Stroll the streets of this 16th-century city, learning about the history of the place. Take note of the medieval fortress in town, one of the most fortified in all of Europe. See the old city walls, the Black and White Towers and many other centuries-old structures. The tour concludes when you return to Bucharest with a drop-off in Revolution Square or at your chosen location.
Transylvania Day Trip from Bucharest
Start your day trip with Peles Castle (inside visit), set in the scenic mountain resort of Sinaia, also called the Pearl of the Carpathians. Tour the Romanian royal family’s former summer residence, which showcases a magnificent palace in the German Renaissance style. Built at the foot of the mountains between 1873 and 1914 by Carol I, the first Romanian king, the palace is considered one of the most beautiful of its kind in Europe. Next is the town of Brasov, previously known as Kronstadt. Its well-kept historical center filled with centuries-old homes connected by small streets paved with cobblestone retains its German medieval charm. Your walking tour of this lovely town starts from the main square, which features the Gothic Black Church (Biserica Neagră – inside visit), old City Hall, watch towers, walls around the former citadel, and the narrowest street in Europe. Final stop at Bran Castle, commonly known as Dracula’s Castle (inside visit). The imposing construction, originally built as a fortress at the former border between Wallachia and Transylvania, looks out over a valley from its strategic position. The function of this medieval landmark is evident through its grandiose towers as well as its winding narrow staircases and passages. The Gothic appearance adds to the allure while you learn about its infamous ruler, Vlad the Impaler, and its legendary vampire. Conclude your tour with return transport to your hotel in Bucharest. The timeline for this tour is: 07:00 – 08:00am: hotel pick-up in Bucharest by our Tour Guide. 08:15am – 10:15am: Drive and arrive at Sinaia 10:15am – 11:30am: Visit Peles Castle 11:30am – 12:30pm: Drive and arrive at Bran Castle 12:30pm – 13:30pm: Optional – Lunch (own expense) 13:30pm – 14:30pm: Inside tour in Bran Castle 14:30pm – 15:15pm: Drive and arrive in Brasov 15:15pm – 17:00pm: Brasov Walking Tour with free time 17:00 – 19:30pm: Drive and arrive in Bucharest, drop-off at your hotel End of our service.