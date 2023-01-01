Princely Court

Curtea de Argeş was an early capital of Wallachia, and these ruins from the 13th and 14th centuries mark the spot where the court once stood. The main sight is St Nicholas Church, which dates from the time of Basarab I (1310–52). Many of the frescoes are originals and merit close inspection. In the main room to the right, just below the upper window, look for a rare painting of a pregnant Mary dating from 1370.

The church also functioned as a necropolis and holds some 21 burial tombs, including that of early ruler Vladislav I Vlaicu (d 1377). The unmarked tomb in the middle of the main room predates the church by about a century and was found in archaeological digs nearby.