The art museum is the only real must-see in Craiova, both for the art itself, including a small but important collection of six works by internationally renowned sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi, and also for the building that the works are housed in. The early-20th-century Jean Mihail Palace once belonged to Romania's richest industrial family. Over the years it has housed Romanian kings and former Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito, and was also home to Polish president-in-exile Ignacy Mościcki in 1939.