Small collection on two floors dedicated to the natural sciences. The highlights are fossils on the ground floor that include some massive mammoth tusks. On the upper level are stuffed animals representing the various fauna of the country's regions and climate zones. Very little signage in English limits the appeal.
Natural Science Museum
Wallachia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
The art museum is the only real must-see in Craiova, both for the art itself, including a small but important collection of six works by internationally…
0.28 MILES
This is a highly informative, well-organised exhibition of folk traditions in the Oltenia region surrounding Craiova. The exhibition begins downstairs…
0.05 MILES
The small, red-brick Holy Trinity Church occupies a quiet spot in a park behind the statue of Mihai Viteazul. The church was initially constructed in the…
0.23 MILES
Displayed inside this church is the Madona Dudu icon (1928), said to perform miracles for those who pray in front of it.
0.35 MILES
Craiova University's main building dominates the eastern side of the historic centre. The building dates from the late 19th century and shows off the…
0.1 MILES
The pretty and elaborate prefecture building for Dolj County dominates the eastern side of the central square. Here you'll find a plaque to Craiova's…
0.04 MILES
This prominent statue of former Wallachian prince Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave), who was born near Craiova in 1558, dominates the city's central…
Nearby Wallachia attractions
0.04 MILES
This prominent statue of former Wallachian prince Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave), who was born near Craiova in 1558, dominates the city's central…
0.05 MILES
The small, red-brick Holy Trinity Church occupies a quiet spot in a park behind the statue of Mihai Viteazul. The church was initially constructed in the…
0.06 MILES
The art museum is the only real must-see in Craiova, both for the art itself, including a small but important collection of six works by internationally…
0.1 MILES
The pretty and elaborate prefecture building for Dolj County dominates the eastern side of the central square. Here you'll find a plaque to Craiova's…
0.23 MILES
Displayed inside this church is the Madona Dudu icon (1928), said to perform miracles for those who pray in front of it.
0.28 MILES
This is a highly informative, well-organised exhibition of folk traditions in the Oltenia region surrounding Craiova. The exhibition begins downstairs…
0.35 MILES
Craiova University's main building dominates the eastern side of the historic centre. The building dates from the late 19th century and shows off the…