Natural Science Museum

Wallachia

Small collection on two floors dedicated to the natural sciences. The highlights are fossils on the ground floor that include some massive mammoth tusks. On the upper level are stuffed animals representing the various fauna of the country's regions and climate zones. Very little signage in English limits the appeal.

