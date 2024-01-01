Sf Ioan Botezătorul Church

This ornate church shaped like a witch's hat, built in Maramureş style entirely out of wood, has a stunning mountain backdrop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Romania, Castelul Peles (Peles Castle), facade seen from gardens set against blue sky

    Peleş Castle

    16.08 MILES

    Over 40 years, dozens of builders, artists and wood-carvers brought Peleş Castle into existence. The neo-Renaissance masterpiece was commissioned by…

  • The medieval Castle of Bran. The castle guarded in the past the border between Transylvania an Wallachia. It is also known for the myth of Dracula.; Shutterstock ID 114267793; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bran Castle

    10.48 MILES

    Rising above the town on a rocky promontory, Bran Castle holds visitors in thrall. An entire industry has sprouted around describing it as ‘Dracula’s…

  • Libearty Bear Sanctuary

    Libearty Bear Sanctuary

    7.95 MILES

    Not enough time to join a bear hide excursion to see these impressive carnivores lumbering through their natural habitat? Libearty Sanctuary is the next…

  • Râşnov Fortress

    Râşnov Fortress

    4.12 MILES

    Commonly paired with Bran Castle on day trips from Braşov, Râşnov Fortress might just be the more enchanting of the two. The medieval citadel, built by…

  • Black Church

    Black Church

    3.75 MILES

    Romania’s largest Gothic church rises triumphantly over Braşov’s old town. Built between 1385 and 1477, this German Lutheran church was named for its…

  • Pelişor Palace

    Pelişor Palace

    15.95 MILES

    It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was…

  • St Nicholas’ Cathedral

    St Nicholas’ Cathedral

    3.28 MILES

    With forested hills rising behind its prickly Gothic spires, St Nicholas’ Cathedral is one of Braşov's most spectacular views. First built in wood in 1392…

  • Hollywood like Brasov sign on Tampa mountain, Brasov, Romania

    Mt Tâmpa

    3.68 MILES

    Rising 940m high and visible around Braşov, Mt Tâmpa is adorned with its very own Hollywood-style sign. Hard as it is to imagine, it was the site of a…

