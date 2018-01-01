Welcome to Constanţa
Constanţa activities
Constanta and Mamaia Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Our tour to Constanta starts early in the morning and takes us east for 230 km on the A2 highway all the way to the majestic Black Sea.We will stroll through the old part of the city, that is overlooking the coastline, and visit the Museum of Archaeology and History,which exhibits the largest collection of vases, statuary and jewellery from the Greek-Roman period in Romania. In the square facing the museum, we will see the statue of the famous Roman poet, Ovid, and think back of how life was like in those days with some help from his writings.Leaving Antiquity behind, we will go inside the largest mosque in Romania, built in 1910 by our King Carol I for the local Muslim community, and climb the 140 steps of the minaret for a breathtaking view over the city and the sea. As a testimony to the ethnic diversity and confessional tolerance practised here, further the road, we will visit the beautiful Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Cathedral, a monument of Byzantine architecture, placed near the ruins of the ancient city.From here, we can walk to the Black Sea coast, where we will find the symbol of Constanta – the spectacular Art Nouveau Casino standing between the commercial port and tourist one. After these visits, we could enjoy lunch in one of the best restaurants with fish products located on the coastline and continue our tour of the city with the Folk Art Museum, where you will be better acquainted to traditional life in Romania through its impressive collection of costumes, household items and religious icons.No trip to Constanta is complete without a stop in the seaside resort of Mamaia, known as the Pearl of the Black Sea. With its fine sand and line up of restaurants, cafés and clubs, Mamaia is the most popular destination on the Black Sea, offering both relaxation, as well as entertainment. You can sit back, listen to the sounds of waves and enjoy the afternoon sun at the beach before heading back to Bucharest.
Black Sea Full-Day Tour from Bucharest
The tour starts at 8am with private pick-up from your hotel. You will then head towards the Black Sea in Dobrogea Region in an air conditioned vehicle. Once arrived here, you will stop in Constanta city, a formal Greek settlement and one of the oldest and most important harbors by the Black Sea. Here you will enjoy a guided walking tour, with your local, professional guide, in the city center, during which you will see: the Casino, the Petru and Pavel church, Romania’s biggest mosque, and Ovidiu Market with the most important museum in the city: The Roman Mosaic, The Ruins of the Ancient City of Tomis and the Archaeology Museum holding the treasure of this city. After having learned so much, you will now head to Mamaia Beach Resort, Romania’s most famous and beloved location by the Black Sea. The resort was founded during the Royal Times, and remained ever since a favorite place for elite holidays. You will have enough time enjoy the golden, soft sand and the refreshing sparkling water of the beautiful sea. Be sure to take your swimming-suit with you! Now it is time to head back to the capital city. You will end the day in Bucharest with private drop-off at your hotel.
Constanta Private Shore Excursion: Bucharest City Tour with Palace of Parliament
Your private driver-guide will meet you at the pier at 8am, right after you leave the ship. On the 2-hours drive to Bucharest, your private driver-guide will introduce you to the history and culture of Romania, giving you also a great insight into present-day Romania. Both on the way to Bucharest and back water, juice and snacks will be complementary.In Bucharest, we will first embark on a panoramic tour of the city and see the main landmarks of the Romania capital. Many beautiful old buildings from different epochs can be admired on Bucharest's large tree-lined boulevards. In the Village Museum, a beautiful open-air museum, you can see old houses from all over the country, built in different architectural styles.We will also explore the Revolution Square: the former Royal Palace, which is now the National Arts Museum, the equestrian statue of King Carol I, the first Romanian king, the Atheneum, a beautiful concert hall built 1888 is one of the symbols of the city, the University Library and, of course, the former headquarters of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.The Revolution Square is connected to the anti-communist Revolution from December 1989. The former Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu held his last speech here, we will also see the balcony from where on December, 21st 1989 he was trying to calm down the Romanian protesters.One of the highlights of this excursion is a visit inside the former Ceausescu Palace, also know as the Palace of Parliament, the second largest building in the world! The tour lasts one hour and will give you a good idea about Ceausescu's megalomania. Our next visit is the seat of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Patriarch's church on a nearby hill. We will visit the 17th century Romanian Orthodox church and find out more about the Orthodox faith.After the visit, you can have lunch in the Old Town. We will have then a stroll along the streets of this former merchants quarter. Many merchants of Bucharest were Armenian, Jewish and Greek, who left the city after the communists took over. Now, this whole area is full of street cafees and restaurants. You will visit the very fine 18th century Stavropoleos monastery, see the ruins of the former princely court and the impressive Manuc Inn, built in 1808, serving the caravans of merchants coming from the Orient and going further to Transylvania, Budapest and Vienna.In the afternoon, we will drive back to Constanta port and arrive at the ship in time for your departure.
Private Arrival Transfer: Airport to Constanta Arrival Hotel Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport (CND).Sit back and enjoy the approximately 35-minute ride in a private vehicle, without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. Service is available to Constanta and Mamaia Resort. Vehicles are less than 3 years old.Please note: Price listed is per person. Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions.
Private Departure Transfer: Constanta Departure Hotel to Bucharest Airport Transfer
Skip the stress of booking a taxi or finding a shuttle service when it’s time to depart Romania. Just enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver during hotel pickup.Travel in a private vehicle less than 3 years old on the approximately 2.5-hour drive from Constanta to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP, also known as Otopeni International Airport).Please note: Price is per person. Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions.
Private Arrival or Departure Transfer: Airport to Constanta Arrival or Departure Hotel Transfer
Private Airport Shuttle to and from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport. Pick up or drop off in Constanta or Mamaia Resort.Up to 3 pax per car.AC carStation wagon carChildren friendly English spoken driversTravel time 40 minutes.Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictionsEnjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located to your accommodations to the airport Mihail Kogalniceanu Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Departing from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport, you'll first head to Constanta and then we willl reach Mamaia resort.With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax.