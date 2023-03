Some 2km northeast of the centre in the Şumuleu district (Csíksomlyó in Hungarian) is a fine Franciscan monastery, built in 1442 by Iancu de Hunedoara (János Hunyadi), governor of Hungary from 1446 to 1452, to commemorate his great victory against the Turks at Marosszentimre.

The monastery today is the site of the city’s main tourist draw, the Pentecostal Pilgrimage. About 300,000 Székelys flock here on Whitsunday (late May/early June) to celebrate their brotherhood.