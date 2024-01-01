Some 400m east of Piaţa Libertăţii, the county museum is housed in an 18th-century baroque-style building, one of the oldest in town. The collection of Székely, Armenian and Romanian folk costumes is colourful to browse, and slightly more interesting than the collections of rocks and fossils.
Tarisznyás Márton Museum
Székely Land
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.05 MILES
Believe it or not, boarding a bus that trundles down into a salt mine isn’t the most surreal part of visiting Salina Praid. Once inside, you’ll see ping…
27.08 MILES
Miercurea Ciuc’s centrepiece, and the proud source of the Ciuc beer logo, is Mikó Castle. Today it houses the impressive Csíki Székely Múzeum, which hosts…
26.13 MILES
The salty waters of Bear Lake are a popular place to soak in summer. People have been coming here for the lake’s restorative properties – some claim the…
26.04 MILES
Some 2km northeast of the centre in the Şumuleu district (Csíksomlyó in Hungarian) is a fine Franciscan monastery, built in 1442 by Iancu de Hunedoara …
4 MILES
Just 6km northwest of Gheorgheni on the road to Topliţa is the tiny village of Lăzarea (Gyergyószárhegy in Hungarian). The predominantly Hungarian village…
27.11 MILES
Miercurea Ciuc's City Hall is a pretty sight, painted yellow and white with rose windows.
26.92 MILES
Metallic statue of hockey players mid-action, in front of the hockey rink.
27.19 MILES
An 1892-built art nouveau building, just downhill of the castle.
Nearby Székely Land attractions
4 MILES
Just 6km northwest of Gheorgheni on the road to Topliţa is the tiny village of Lăzarea (Gyergyószárhegy in Hungarian). The predominantly Hungarian village…
26.04 MILES
Some 2km northeast of the centre in the Şumuleu district (Csíksomlyó in Hungarian) is a fine Franciscan monastery, built in 1442 by Iancu de Hunedoara …
26.05 MILES
Believe it or not, boarding a bus that trundles down into a salt mine isn’t the most surreal part of visiting Salina Praid. Once inside, you’ll see ping…
26.13 MILES
The salty waters of Bear Lake are a popular place to soak in summer. People have been coming here for the lake’s restorative properties – some claim the…
26.92 MILES
Metallic statue of hockey players mid-action, in front of the hockey rink.
27.07 MILES
Soviet-era memorial obelisk, facing the Episcopal Cathedral.
27.08 MILES
Miercurea Ciuc’s centrepiece, and the proud source of the Ciuc beer logo, is Mikó Castle. Today it houses the impressive Csíki Székely Múzeum, which hosts…
27.11 MILES
Miercurea Ciuc's City Hall is a pretty sight, painted yellow and white with rose windows.