Tarisznyás Márton Museum

Székely Land

LoginSave

Some 400m east of Piaţa Libertăţii, the county museum is housed in an 18th-century baroque-style building, one of the oldest in town. The collection of Székely, Armenian and Romanian folk costumes is colourful to browse, and slightly more interesting than the collections of rocks and fossils.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Salt Mine

    Salt Mine

    26.05 MILES

    Believe it or not, boarding a bus that trundles down into a salt mine isn’t the most surreal part of visiting Salina Praid. Once inside, you’ll see ping…

  • Mikó Castle

    Mikó Castle

    27.08 MILES

    Miercurea Ciuc’s centrepiece, and the proud source of the Ciuc beer logo, is Mikó Castle. Today it houses the impressive Csíki Székely Múzeum, which hosts…

  • Bear Lake

    Bear Lake

    26.13 MILES

    The salty waters of Bear Lake are a popular place to soak in summer. People have been coming here for the lake’s restorative properties – some claim the…

  • Franciscan Monastery

    Franciscan Monastery

    26.04 MILES

    Some 2km northeast of the centre in the Şumuleu district (Csíksomlyó in Hungarian) is a fine Franciscan monastery, built in 1442 by Iancu de Hunedoara …

  • Lăzarea Castle

    Lăzarea Castle

    4 MILES

    Just 6km northwest of Gheorgheni on the road to Topliţa is the tiny village of Lăzarea (Gyergyószárhegy in Hungarian). The predominantly Hungarian village…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    27.11 MILES

    Miercurea Ciuc's City Hall is a pretty sight, painted yellow and white with rose windows.

  • Hockey Statue

    Hockey Statue

    26.92 MILES

    Metallic statue of hockey players mid-action, in front of the hockey rink.

  • Palace of Justice

    Palace of Justice

    27.19 MILES

    An 1892-built art nouveau building, just downhill of the castle.

View more attractions

Nearby Székely Land attractions

1. Lăzarea Castle

4 MILES

Just 6km northwest of Gheorgheni on the road to Topliţa is the tiny village of Lăzarea (Gyergyószárhegy in Hungarian). The predominantly Hungarian village…

2. Franciscan Monastery

26.04 MILES

Some 2km northeast of the centre in the Şumuleu district (Csíksomlyó in Hungarian) is a fine Franciscan monastery, built in 1442 by Iancu de Hunedoara …

3. Salt Mine

26.05 MILES

Believe it or not, boarding a bus that trundles down into a salt mine isn’t the most surreal part of visiting Salina Praid. Once inside, you’ll see ping…

4. Bear Lake

26.13 MILES

The salty waters of Bear Lake are a popular place to soak in summer. People have been coming here for the lake’s restorative properties – some claim the…

5. Hockey Statue

26.92 MILES

Metallic statue of hockey players mid-action, in front of the hockey rink.

7. Mikó Castle

27.08 MILES

Miercurea Ciuc’s centrepiece, and the proud source of the Ciuc beer logo, is Mikó Castle. Today it houses the impressive Csíki Székely Múzeum, which hosts…

8. City Hall

27.11 MILES

Miercurea Ciuc's City Hall is a pretty sight, painted yellow and white with rose windows.