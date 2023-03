Miercurea Ciuc’s centrepiece, and the proud source of the Ciuc beer logo, is Mikó Castle. Today it houses the impressive Csíki Székely Múzeum, which hosts rotating displays of mostly Hungarian art within its venerable walls.

Built from 1623 to 1630, the castle was burnt down by Tatars in 1661 and then rebuilt in 1716. It later played a role as defence for the Habsburg empire, housing the first Székely infantry in 1849.