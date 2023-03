Learn the secrets of Miercurea Ciuc's beloved brew at this factory tour, 12km south of Miercurea Ciuc, through tastings and traditional Hungarian beer snacks. After a few sips, you too will be singing the praises of the Harghita Mountains' spring water and quality hops. Tours are according to demand, so book a few days ahead by phone or the website.

Several daily trains go south from Miercurea Ciuc to Sânsimion (4 lei, 15 minutes).