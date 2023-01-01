Lăzarea Castle

Székely Land

Just 6km northwest of Gheorgheni on the road to Topliţa is the tiny village of Lăzarea (Gyergyószárhegy in Hungarian). The predominantly Hungarian village is dominated by its 16th-century castle, whose walls are crowned with unique sculpted designs. Gábor Bethlen, later to become prince of Transylvania (r 1613–29), was raised within this Renaissance-style citadel. When we passed through, the castle doors were closed indefinitely and renovations were hotly expected.

