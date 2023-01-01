Souq Al Wakrah

Al Wakrah's enormous and enchanting souq is a maze of alleyways and courtyards, full of aged clay structures, traditional architecture, a mosque and stables, and shops selling everything from honey, spices and dates to perfumes and souvenirs. It's easy to spend an evening wandering the alleys, soaking up the atmosphere and imagining what life would have been like hundreds of years ago in these lands. The seafront promenade beside the souq is dotted with authentic (but mediocre) restaurants.