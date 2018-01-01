Welcome to San Germán
Yet despite its lavish architectural heritage and lofty listing on the National Register of Historic Places, San Germán is largely ignored (wrongly) by its modern inhabitants and by tourists. As a result, the classic four-square-block colonial center – laid out in an unusual irregular pattern – is a veritable ghost town after dark. The city’s one downtown hotel sports cobwebs and few of the numerous historic buildings are open for public viewing.
But there are a clutch of excellent restaurants and, fortuitously, San Germán’s semi-abandonment lends it an air of authenticity. And for history buffs, its narrow streets are far more absorbing to stroll around than those of any other town or city west of Ponce.
Top experiences in San Germán
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.