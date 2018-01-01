Puerto Rico’s second-oldest city (after San Juan), San Germán is also one of its best preserved. For those interested in colonial Creole architecture, this little town can only be bested by Ponce and Old San Juan.

Yet despite its lavish architectural heritage and lofty listing on the National Register of Historic Places, San Germán is largely ignored (wrongly) by its modern inhabitants and by tourists. As a result, the classic four-square-block colonial center – laid out in an unusual irregular pattern – is a veritable ghost town after dark. The city’s one downtown hotel sports cobwebs and few of the numerous historic buildings are open for public viewing.

But there are a clutch of excellent restaurants and, fortuitously, San Germán’s semi-abandonment lends it an air of authenticity. And for history buffs, its narrow streets are far more absorbing to stroll around than those of any other town or city west of Ponce.

