Plazuela de la Rogativa

This diminutive gem of a square with lovely views over the bay is home to an interesting, stylized bronze sculpture of a former bishop of San Juan and three women bearing torches.

According to legend, the women of San Juan held a religious procession one night in 1797 holding torches, ringing bells and singing hymns, which tricked British Lieutenant General Abercromby (who was preparing to lay siege to San Juan with 8000 troops and a flotilla of over 50 vessels) into believing that reinforcements were flooding the city. Fearful of being outnumbered, Abercromby and his fleet withdrew.