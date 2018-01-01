Welcome to Rincón
For numerous Californian dreamers this is where the short-lived summer of love ended up. Arriving for the Surfing World Championships in 1968, many never went home. Hence Rincón became a haven for draft-dodgers, alternative lifestylers, back-to-the-landers and people more interested in riding the perfect wave than with bagging $100,000 a year, living in a Chicago suburb.
Rincón's town center has been revitalized recently and now boasts great bars and restaurants.
Food and drink
La Copa LlenaInternational
Chateau Rose at the Horned Dorset PrimaveraFusion
Mangia MiItalian
La Rosa Inglesa/English Rose Inn RestaurantBreakfast
La CambijaPuerto Rican
Cafe 413Cafe
Francisco's Caribbean Local CuisineCaribbean
Mi Familia's PizzeriaPizza
Island House RestaurantInternational
Rincón Cash & CarrySupermarket
Rincón activities
Rincon Snorkeling Adventure
Meet your guide at a local dive shop to begin your snorkel adventure. They will give you a personal fitting of equipment needed to enjoy the tour. After getting set up with equipment, you will car pool or caravan to the snorkeling site of the day. Site location is based on guest experience and sea conditions so they can vary. Get up close to marine life and see what the underwater world has to offer. Your guide will be able to explain what you are looking at and you can observe the behavior of marine life up close.
Underwater Power Snorkel Safari in Rincon
Explore the underwater worlds of Puerto Rico in a completely different way! With an experienced guide and a Sea-Doo Sea scooter, glide effortlessly through the water to observe local marine life. The Sea-Doo Scooter allows you to discover sites and reefs for longer periods of time.The excursion begins with a safety demonstration, and expert instruction on how to use your scooter underwater. After instruction, you’ll get to board your scooter and let the excitement begin! You’ll cruise through the blue waters in a unique and thrilling experience! This snorkeling experience is for everyone.Rest assured that you will only be taken to snorkel sites that are perfect for all ages and abilities with an abundance of fish and coral. The Sea-Doo GTI Sea Scooter is designed for scuba divers, snorkelers and water enthusiasts who are always looking for new ways to explore underwater life! The GTI Sea Scooter will push your snorkeling experience to the next level with a top speed of 4.8km/h and a run time of 1.5 hours, allowing you to explore underwater and truly explore your favorite snorkel spot in Rincon. This is a very compact scooter allowing your kids to share the experience of snorkeling or diving underwater with you. It has full safety features including floats and auto-shut-off when released, so you can be sure that your kids will be safe with our rental Sea-Doo Sea Scooter.
Guided Shore Diving Tour
Thats right! Puerto Rico shore diving is fun and easy. You can find an abundance of dive sites simply steps away with warm blue waters and a variety of marine life on beautiful reefs. There are many dive sites very close to shore making a boat unnecessary, some less than 100 yards away. There are even sites that are sheltered from the wind and waves of the open ocean. This makes for a great alternative on days where the sea conditions are less than favorable, and even offer some exotic sea life that make the dive worth the trip anytime. The variety of shore entries make shore diving suitable for all skill levels of divers. Rincon Diving & Snorkeling has everything you need to make your shore diving experiences memorable. We have guides and instructors who are knowledgeable experts in all facets of local diving. No minimums required.