Underwater Power Snorkel Safari in Rincon

Explore the underwater worlds of Puerto Rico in a completely different way! With an experienced guide and a Sea-Doo Sea scooter, glide effortlessly through the water to observe local marine life. The Sea-Doo Scooter allows you to discover sites and reefs for longer periods of time.The excursion begins with a safety demonstration, and expert instruction on how to use your scooter underwater. After instruction, you’ll get to board your scooter and let the excitement begin! You’ll cruise through the blue waters in a unique and thrilling experience! This snorkeling experience is for everyone.Rest assured that you will only be taken to snorkel sites that are perfect for all ages and abilities with an abundance of fish and coral. The Sea-Doo GTI Sea Scooter is designed for scuba divers, snorkelers and water enthusiasts who are always looking for new ways to explore underwater life! The GTI Sea Scooter will push your snorkeling experience to the next level with a top speed of 4.8km/h and a run time of 1.5 hours, allowing you to explore underwater and truly explore your favorite snorkel spot in Rincon. This is a very compact scooter allowing your kids to share the experience of snorkeling or diving underwater with you. It has full safety features including floats and auto-shut-off when released, so you can be sure that your kids will be safe with our rental Sea-Doo Sea Scooter.