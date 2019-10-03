Puerto Ricans reverently refer to it as ‘El Radar’; to everyone else it is simply the largest radio telescope in the world. Resembling a spaceship…
North Coast
Veering from a manicured coast of plush golf resorts and posh surf spots, this region rears up into the less-visited vine-tangled crags of karst country, where landscapes seem positively prehistoric with yawning cave systems, mogotes (vegetated, steep-sided hillocks) and undulating spreads of forest.
However renowned the teeing in the east (Dorado) and the paddleboarding in the west (Isabela), don't make the mistake of forgoing what lies in-between.
The sights here have neither the untouched exotic character of El Yunque nor quite the rustic allure of the Central Mountains, but the north secretes a glut of DIY adventures, plus its own generous share of world-class diversions. Goggle at the world's largest radio telescope, climb one of its tallest statues, descend inside some of its largest caverns or simply strike out on forest trail to a hidden swimming hole – and still, should you wish, make your dinner reservation in San Juan.
- Observatorio de Arecibo
Undeniably Puerto Rico's biggest, most bizarre attraction, the 362ft likeness of Christopher Columbus (Cristóbal Colón) navigating toward the Americas is…
An anomaly among Puerto Rican beaches, Playa Mar Chiquita isn’t alongside a main thoroughfare, has no long strand and isn’t good for swimming or surfing…
Even the surfers rarely make it to remote Playa Survival, best reached by a 45-minute walk west from Playa Shacks. The narrow strip of sand found…
- Lagos Dos Bocas & Caonillas
These two lakes – each more than 2 miles long – fill a deeply cleft valley at a point where karst country gives way to the jagged spine of the central…
This 5000-acre forest just off Hwy 621, halfway between Arecibo and Utuado, sits amid some of the island's most rugged terrain. In the bosom of karst…
- Playa de Cerro Gordo
Lying at the end of Hwy 690, this charming palm-dotted expanse of sand has had several million dollars pumped into the expansion of its tourist facilities…
Like the archaeological site at Tibes near Ponce, this Taíno ceremonial site, sometimes dubbed the 'Puerto Rican Stonehenge,' has no monumental ruins; the…
This lagoon is one of only two natural lakes in Puerto Rico, making its protection extra precious. It is also one of the most ecologically diverse areas…
