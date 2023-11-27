Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Occupying a small sliver of land wedged between Hwy 2 and the sea, Aguadilla is a small coastal city of surprising contradictions. Its world-class surf scene draws visitors from all over. Nearby, there's a graying campus of a retired US Air Force base known as the Ramey Base.
Aguadilla
Rough, lonely Playa Wilderness is a favorite with surfers. Off Hwy 107 to the left (west) as you follow the road north from Aguadilla to the Ramey Base,…
Aguadilla
An undulating road winds down to a car park, snack stands, a pier and a swathe of ocher sand. It got its name because the air force used to keep rescue…
Get to the heart of Aguadilla with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Puerto Rico $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide