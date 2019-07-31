Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…
Central Mountains
Those who explore these winding roads gain a dramatically different perspective on the island and chances to commune with Puerto Rico’s old soul. Best approached with a flexible agenda, this is a place of Taíno legends and sugarcane moonshine, muddy hillside towns and misty afternoons.
The whole thing is strung together by the Ruta Panorámica, a vine-covered ribbon of potholed blacktop that rolls like a roller coaster along the island’s rugged spine. It meanders through ragged agricultural towns, humid patches of jungle and past cliff-edge vistas where birds of prey glide in lazy circles. Between fog-covered valleys and the sharp scent of fresh-roasted coffee beans, visitors catch a whiff of the endangered cultural essence of Puerto Rico.
For those requiring more definitive reasons to visit, they are manifold: the island's highest peaks, remotest hiking and best coffee haciendas – plus one of the world's most thrilling adventure parks near Barranquitas.
Explore Central Mountains
- Gozalandia
Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…
- Cañón de San Cristóbal
The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…
- Hacienda San Pedro
San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…
- HHacienda Pomarrosa
Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what…
- MMuseo de Historía
Well worth stopping off at on your way elsewhere, this ornate mint-green turn-of-the-century edifice has been impressively refurbished to grace San…
- PPitorico Rum Distillery
Forget Bacardi and even Don Q – in these lofty parts they have their very own artisan rum, which comes in delicious flavors such as passion fruit and…
- LLa Piedra Escrita
Some of the island’s best-preserved native petroglyphs are carved on a large rock in the middle of the Río Saliente just off Hwy 144, 3km east of Jayuya…
- HHacienda Tres Angeles
Adjuntas jousts with Jayuya for the accolade of being Puerto Rico's premier coffee region and this coffee hacienda is surely the most beautifully situated…
- BBosque Estatal de Guajataca
Despite its diminutive size (2430 acres), the Bosque Estatal de Guajataca contains more trails (27 miles) than any other forest in Puerto Rico – including…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Mountains.
See
Gozalandia
Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…
See
Cañón de San Cristóbal
The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…
See
Hacienda San Pedro
San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…
See
Hacienda Pomarrosa
Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what…
See
Museo de Historía
Well worth stopping off at on your way elsewhere, this ornate mint-green turn-of-the-century edifice has been impressively refurbished to grace San…
See
Pitorico Rum Distillery
Forget Bacardi and even Don Q – in these lofty parts they have their very own artisan rum, which comes in delicious flavors such as passion fruit and…
See
La Piedra Escrita
Some of the island’s best-preserved native petroglyphs are carved on a large rock in the middle of the Río Saliente just off Hwy 144, 3km east of Jayuya…
See
Hacienda Tres Angeles
Adjuntas jousts with Jayuya for the accolade of being Puerto Rico's premier coffee region and this coffee hacienda is surely the most beautifully situated…
See
Bosque Estatal de Guajataca
Despite its diminutive size (2430 acres), the Bosque Estatal de Guajataca contains more trails (27 miles) than any other forest in Puerto Rico – including…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Central Mountains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.