Central Mountains

Those who explore these winding roads gain a dramatically different perspective on the island and chances to commune with Puerto Rico’s old soul. Best approached with a flexible agenda, this is a place of Taíno legends and sugarcane moonshine, muddy hillside towns and misty afternoons.

The whole thing is strung together by the Ruta Panorámica, a vine-covered ribbon of potholed blacktop that rolls like a roller coaster along the island’s rugged spine. It meanders through ragged agricultural towns, humid patches of jungle and past cliff-edge vistas where birds of prey glide in lazy circles. Between fog-covered valleys and the sharp scent of fresh-roasted coffee beans, visitors catch a whiff of the endangered cultural essence of Puerto Rico.

For those requiring more definitive reasons to visit, they are manifold: the island's highest peaks, remotest hiking and best coffee haciendas – plus one of the world's most thrilling adventure parks near Barranquitas.

  • Gozalandia

    Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…

  • Cañón de San Cristóbal

    The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

  • Hacienda San Pedro

    San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…

  • H

    Hacienda Pomarrosa

    Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what…

  • M

    Museo de Historía

    Well worth stopping off at on your way elsewhere, this ornate mint-green turn-of-the-century edifice has been impressively refurbished to grace San…

  • P

    Pitorico Rum Distillery

    Forget Bacardi and even Don Q – in these lofty parts they have their very own artisan rum, which comes in delicious flavors such as passion fruit and…

  • L

    La Piedra Escrita

    Some of the island’s best-preserved native petroglyphs are carved on a large rock in the middle of the Río Saliente just off Hwy 144, 3km east of Jayuya…

  • H

    Hacienda Tres Angeles

    Adjuntas jousts with Jayuya for the accolade of being Puerto Rico's premier coffee region and this coffee hacienda is surely the most beautifully situated…

  • B

    Bosque Estatal de Guajataca

    Despite its diminutive size (2430 acres), the Bosque Estatal de Guajataca contains more trails (27 miles) than any other forest in Puerto Rico – including…

