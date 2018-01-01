Welcome to Playa de Joyuda

South of Mayagüez and just north of Boquerón, little Playa de Joyuda is a dining destination – famous for its string of seafood restaurants and known islandwide as the Milla de Oro del Buen Comer (Gourmet Golden Mile). It might be a bit generous to call these places ‘gourmet,’ but the seafood is very fresh, and there are more than a dozen family-owned establishments that line a 3-mile oceanfront stretch of Hwy 102, and specialize in oysters, crab and shrimp. Often, you can get a seat right over the water and look down at startlingly large carp who loll up to lazily beg for table scraps.

