It takes some digging to discover the charm of Mayagüez. The ‘Sultan of the West’ is largely a transportation point for visitors en route to the far west in Rincón. The Commonwealth’s third-biggest city, behind San Juan and Ponce, has few comparable attractions. Still, there's abundant vibrancy here, mostly thanks to a scattering of singular restaurants, some ambitious restoration projects and a hard-partying student population.
Mayagüez boasts a large university over 13,000 students strong, the west's most impressive arts museum, various historic buildings (including delightful Teatro Yagüez), Puerto Rico's only zoo, and a lovely central plaza.
But its gastronomy and drinking scene alone would be reason enough to stop by. Local treats include brazo gitano (gypsy’s arm; Puerto Rico's unique take on a jam sponge cake) and a sweet rum-and-wine cocktail known as Sangria de Fido. When night falls, students descend Thursday through Saturday on a buoyant bar scene.
