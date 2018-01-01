Welcome to Mayagüez

It takes some digging to discover the charm of Mayagüez. The ‘Sultan of the West’ is largely a transportation point for visitors en route to the far west in Rincón. The Commonwealth’s third-biggest city, behind San Juan and Ponce, has few comparable attractions. Still, there's abundant vibrancy here, mostly thanks to a scattering of singular restaurants, some ambitious restoration projects and a hard-partying student population.

