Welcome to Isla Mona

Few wilderness adventures in the Caribbean can compare with a trip to Isla Mona, a wild, deserted speck in the ocean some 80km to the west of the main island. And although few people ever visit, the 14,000-acre island looms large in the imagination. It’s a place where the dramatic beauty of limestone caves and turquoise water coexists with the dangers of a rugged, isolated environment. Then there’s the island’s long, romantic history, told in Taíno petroglyphs and swashbuckling stories about sunken galleons, treasures of gold and skeletons of 18th-century pirates.

