A few kilometers up the hill from the Caribbean coast is Guayama, which has shared a rivalry with nearby Arroyo since colonial days when the shadowy brokering of Arroyo’s ports fattened the wallets of Guayama’s society families.

However, where Arroyo is charming and decrepit, Guayama seems sterile and modern. Today, Guayama’s residents are mostly employed at pharmaceutical factories that lie west of town. The place once called the ‘City of Witches’ (a result of Santería worship brought here by African laborers) suffers from the contemporary spells of hasty development and heavy traffic.

During the first weekend of March the upscale Feria Dulce Sueño draws equestrian zealots for a Paso Fino horse race. Otherwise, there are a couple of impressive cultural diversions in town and some great eateries in the dreamier nearby fishing village of Pozuelo, which you'll find on a little peninsula rimmed by mangroves and pretty decent beaches.

