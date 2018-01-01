Welcome to Boquerón
Back in the day (maybe the early ’90s) Boquerón was the place to hang hereabouts, but those days are gone. It lacks El Combate's comparatively untouched charms or Rincón's world-class watersports and the overall feel is of a once-hip village surfing on the back of its past reputation.
But it does attract travelers of all types, from wealthy yachters to brightly dressed Rastafarians, having the area's best array of accommodation and a lively nightlife. And the party could yet get more manic, once dust settles on the construction work to complete the town's new malecón (waterside promenade).
