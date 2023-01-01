Parque de las Ciencias Luis A Ferré

A veritable smorgasbord of family-friendly museums and exhibits plus a minizoo are housed in the expansive Parque de las Ciencias. Kids learn about aerospace and archeology, transportation and communication, plant life and the world's oceans. There's a planetarium and an art museum featuring work by some of Puerto Rico's best-known artists.

When the kids tire of all that learning, minigolf, paddleboats, bouncy castles and an arcade provide relief for everyone. Located just off Hwy 22, the fastest way to get here from San Juan is by car or taxi. Public transportation is a good option; the Bayamón metro stop is just 2km south, a few blocks from Av Comerio.