Museo de Arte Francisco Oller

Located in the former city hall on the plaza of Bayamón’s historic district, this art museum pays tribute to native son Francisco Oller (1833–1917), one of Latin America's most celebrated Impressionists. Many of Oller’s great works are displayed elsewhere, but the restored neoclassical building is worth a look and the collection includes some of his portraits, as well as paintings and sculptures by other well-respected Puerto Rican artists. It also hosts regular temporary exhibits; ask about free guided tours.