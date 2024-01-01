Punta Salinas

North Coast

Toa Alta’s beach, Punta Salinas, lies about 12km east of Dorado on Rte 165. It’s got food kiosks, lifeguards, restrooms and basketball courts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque National Forest

    28.88 MILES

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

  • Puerto Rico, Old San Juan, section of El Morro Fortress

    Castillo San Felipe del Morro

    4.07 MILES

    A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…

  • Castillo de San Cristobal, San Juan, Puerto Rico. america, american, antelles, architectural, architecture, attraction, building, capital, carib, caribbean, castillo, castle, city, cristobal, espana, felipe, fort, fortress, greater, guard, heritage, historic, historical, history, house, island, juan, landmark, latin, morro, old, puerto, rico, san, sea, site, spain, spanish, state, style, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, unesco, united, usa, viejo, wall, world

    Castillo San Cristóbal

    4.94 MILES

    The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…

  • Plaza del Cuartel, in front of Museo de las Americas, near Galeria Nacional/National Gallery, and Instituto de Cultura Puertorriquena

    Museo de las Américas

    4.33 MILES

    This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…

  • Balneario El Escambrón

    Balneario El Escambrón

    6.3 MILES

    This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…

  • CW2P43 PUERTO RICO - CORDILLERA CENTRAL SAN CRISTOBAL CANYON Cañón de San Cristóbal

    Cañón de San Cristóbal

    21.96 MILES

    The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

  • SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 04: The entrance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rican Museum of Art) on June 4, 2012 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Alfredo Sosa/The Christian Science Monitort

    Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

    8.01 MILES

    San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…

  • Isla Verde Beach, San Juan, Puerto Rico

    Playa Isla Verde

    10.75 MILES

    With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of…

Nearby North Coast attractions

1. Casa Bacardí Rum Factory

3.2 MILES

The ‘Cathedral of Rum’ sits in vast grounds near the mouth of San Juan Bay. Three signature tours (45 minutes to 1½ hours) are offered throughout the week…

2. Isla de Cabras

3.24 MILES

Isla de Cabras is a pleasant seaside park, popular with local families. It has grassy areas, lofty palm trees, picnic areas and a rocky shoreline. You can…

4. Escuela de Artes Plásticas y Diseño

4.24 MILES

The grand edifice with a red-roofed dome, arches and porticos across from El Morro was an insane asylum during the 19th century; now it's a prestigious…

5. Casa Rosa

4.28 MILES

Built in 1812, this tropical pink villa first served as barracks for Spanish troops. In 1881, it was converted into officers’ quarters. The building has…

6. Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña

4.31 MILES

Constructed in the mid-19th century as a shelter for the poor, this bright-yellow building houses the executive offices of this institute that organizes a…

8. Casa Blanca

4.34 MILES

First constructed in 1521 as a residence for Puerto Rico’s pioneering governor, Juan Ponce de León (who died before he could move in), Casa Blanca is the…