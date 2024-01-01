Balneario Manuel Morales

North Coast

This is a little-advertised public beach in Dorado where you can swim. At the end of Rte 697, it’s an OK bit of sand surrounded by rocky outcrops, but it can get very busy with noisy locals at weekends and marred by litter. For a better experience try Playa de Cerro Gordo, 5 miles to the west.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Puerto Rico, Old San Juan, section of El Morro Fortress

    Castillo San Felipe del Morro

    10.42 MILES

    A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…

  • Castillo de San Cristobal, San Juan, Puerto Rico. america, american, antelles, architectural, architecture, attraction, building, capital, carib, caribbean, castillo, castle, city, cristobal, espana, felipe, fort, fortress, greater, guard, heritage, historic, historical, history, house, island, juan, landmark, latin, morro, old, puerto, rico, san, sea, site, spain, spanish, state, style, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, unesco, united, usa, viejo, wall, world

    Castillo San Cristóbal

    11.28 MILES

    The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…

  • Plaza del Cuartel, in front of Museo de las Americas, near Galeria Nacional/National Gallery, and Instituto de Cultura Puertorriquena

    Museo de las Américas

    10.67 MILES

    This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…

  • Balneario El Escambrón

    Balneario El Escambrón

    12.65 MILES

    This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…

  • CW2P43 PUERTO RICO - CORDILLERA CENTRAL SAN CRISTOBAL CANYON Cañón de San Cristóbal

    Cañón de San Cristóbal

    20.98 MILES

    The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

  • SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 04: The entrance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rican Museum of Art) on June 4, 2012 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Alfredo Sosa/The Christian Science Monitort

    Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

    14.3 MILES

    San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…

  • Freshly Harvested Raw Coffee Beans

    Hacienda San Pedro

    25.76 MILES

    San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…

  • Isla Verde Beach, San Juan, Puerto Rico

    Playa Isla Verde

    17.06 MILES

    With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of…

Nearby North Coast attractions

1. Balneario el Ojo del Buey

1.66 MILES

Calle 13 on the eastern side of Dorado terminates in a tan-colored stretch of tree-backed sand, and is freer from beachgoers than Balneario Manuel Morales…

2. Museo de Arte e Historia de Dorado

1.71 MILES

This neatly renovated museum gives you the rundown on local history and archaeology, including findings from excavations at the nearby Ojo del Buey beach.

3. Museo y Centro Cultural Casa del Rey

1.76 MILES

This museum is set in an old Spanish garrison dating from 1823, making it the town's oldest surviving building. It was also once the home of Puerto Rican…

4. Playa de Cerro Gordo

3.78 MILES

Lying at the end of Hwy 690, this charming palm-dotted expanse of sand has had several million dollars pumped into the expansion of its tourist facilities…

5. Punta Salinas

6.35 MILES

Toa Alta’s beach, Punta Salinas, lies about 12km east of Dorado on Rte 165. It’s got food kiosks, lifeguards, restrooms and basketball courts.

6. Parque de las Ciencias Luis A Ferré

9.18 MILES

A veritable smorgasbord of family-friendly museums and exhibits plus a minizoo are housed in the expansive Parque de las Ciencias. Kids learn about…

7. Laguna Tortuguero

9.44 MILES

This lagoon is one of only two natural lakes in Puerto Rico, making its protection extra precious. It is also one of the most ecologically diverse areas…

8. Casa Bacardí Rum Factory

9.47 MILES

The ‘Cathedral of Rum’ sits in vast grounds near the mouth of San Juan Bay. Three signature tours (45 minutes to 1½ hours) are offered throughout the week…