Less than an hour south of San Juan, the Bosque Estatal de Carite was created in 1935 to protect the watersheds of various local rivers from erosion and urbanization. Measuring 6000 acres in area, the mountain reserve is one of the first points of interest you will hit if you are traversing the Ruta Panorámica from east to west.

It can get crowded on weekends and during the summer when sanjuaneros (San Juan residents) come here to enjoy the 72°F temperatures, leafy shade and multiple lechoneras (restaurants specializing in smoky, spit-roasted suckling pig) that line Hwy 184 as it approaches the northern forest entrance in an area known island-wide as Guavate.

As with most Puerto Rican forest reserves, facilities are spartan and ranger stations are often unmanned. If you are intending to stay here, make arrangements in advance and bring water, insect repellent and food; no supplies are sold inside.

