Just south of the central square stands a family tomb that holds the remains of Muñoz Rivera, his famous son Luis Muñoz Marín, and their wives. Photographic displays at the tomb evoke the funeral of Luis Muñoz Marín, and the brightly colored frescoes on the walls are an aptly powerful testament to the man himself.
Mausoleo Familia Muñoz Rivera
Central Mountains
