Mausoleo Familia Muñoz Rivera

Central Mountains

LoginSave

Just south of the central square stands a family tomb that holds the remains of Muñoz Rivera, his famous son Luis Muñoz Marín, and their wives. Photographic displays at the tomb evoke the funeral of Luis Muñoz Marín, and the brightly colored frescoes on the walls are an aptly powerful testament to the man himself.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Puerto Rico, Old San Juan, section of El Morro Fortress

    Castillo San Felipe del Morro

    23.02 MILES

    A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…

  • Castillo de San Cristobal, San Juan, Puerto Rico. america, american, antelles, architectural, architecture, attraction, building, capital, carib, caribbean, castillo, castle, city, cristobal, espana, felipe, fort, fortress, greater, guard, heritage, historic, historical, history, house, island, juan, landmark, latin, morro, old, puerto, rico, san, sea, site, spain, spanish, state, style, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, unesco, united, usa, viejo, wall, world

    Castillo San Cristóbal

    23.29 MILES

    The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…

  • Plaza del Cuartel, in front of Museo de las Americas, near Galeria Nacional/National Gallery, and Instituto de Cultura Puertorriquena

    Museo de las Américas

    22.95 MILES

    This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…

  • Balneario El Escambrón

    Balneario El Escambrón

    24.04 MILES

    This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…

  • CW2P43 PUERTO RICO - CORDILLERA CENTRAL SAN CRISTOBAL CANYON Cañón de San Cristóbal

    Cañón de San Cristóbal

    1.67 MILES

    The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

  • SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 04: The entrance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rican Museum of Art) on June 4, 2012 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Alfredo Sosa/The Christian Science Monitort

    Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

    24.02 MILES

    San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…

  • Freshly Harvested Raw Coffee Beans

    Hacienda San Pedro

    17.09 MILES

    San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…

  • Isla Verde Beach, San Juan, Puerto Rico

    Playa Isla Verde

    25.71 MILES

    With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Mountains attractions

1. Casa Museo Luis Muñoz Rivera

0.04 MILES

This ochre-painted, tin-roofed house honors the so-called grandfather of Puerto Rico’s autonomy movement and the 20th-century architect of the Puerto…

2. Plaza de Recreo de Barranquitas

0.08 MILES

Barranquitas’ pretty central square is hemmed with cast-iron railings and guarded by the Parroquia de San Antonio de Padua. The centerpiece of the plaza…

3. Parroquia de San Antonio de Padua

0.12 MILES

This small church on the central square was first constructed in 1804. The original church was destroyed by two catastrophic hurricanes (the first of…

4. Cañón de San Cristóbal

1.67 MILES

The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

5. Mirador La Piedra Degetau

5.02 MILES

This nest of boulders crests a hilltop alongside the Ruta Panorámica (Hwy 7718 here), just south of Aibonito. Once the ‘thinking place’ of Ponce-born…

6. Iglesia San Blas

7.91 MILES

On the plaza in central Coamo is one of Puerto Rico's more interesting provincial churches. This Catholic church contains paintings by island masters…

7. Area Recreativa Doña Juana

11.94 MILES

This is an area of about 2 sq miles at the eastern end of the Reserva Forestal Toro Negro near the ranger station: this is where would-be adventurers…

8. Malecón

15.39 MILES

The seaside promenade at Playa Salinas runs alongside the strip of seafood restaurants. Along its length, there are public gardens, restrooms and a stage…