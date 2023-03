This ochre-painted, tin-roofed house honors the so-called grandfather of Puerto Rico’s autonomy movement and the 20th-century architect of the Puerto Rican Commonwealth. This is the place Luis Muñoz Rivera was born in 1859; inside you'll find a collection of period furniture, letters, photographs and other memorabilia, including his death mask.

The coolest thing on display is his 1912 Pierce-Arrow motorcycle, which carried him to his mausoleum. His car is also still parked up inside.